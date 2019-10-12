Sonia Gandhi asks Bengal Congress leaders to hold joint campaign with Left front

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has requested leaders of the social gathering’s West Bengal unit to conduct joint actions with the Left Entrance towards the ruling TMC and BJP, senior Congress chief Abdul Mannan mentioned on Friday.

Mr Mannan met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi twice on Thursday night and mentioned the political state of affairs within the state.

In response to Congress sources, Sonia Gandhi’s go-ahead to the Congress-LF alliance is politically vital given the truth that the social gathering is shedding floor and Bengal is quick turning right into a BJP stronghold.

“We discussed the political situation with Sonia Gandhiji and she has asked us to conduct joint movements with the Left Front in order to build a public opinion about the proposed LF-Congress alliance in the state. She asked us to conduct joint movements with Left Front against Trinamool Congress and BJP in the state,” Mr Mannan mentioned.

“During the meeting she told me that had the Left and Congress alliance been intact after the 2016 assembly polls, the political situation in Bengal could have been different and BJP would have never gained ground in the state,” Mr Mannan, who can also be the chief of opposition in West Bengal meeting, mentioned.

Throughout a gathering with West Bengal PCC president Somen Mitra in August, Sonia Gandhi had given her nod to the proposed Congress-Left Entrance alliance in West Bengal for the upcoming meeting by-polls within the state in view of the social gathering’s dismal efficiency within the Lok Sabha polls.

The leaderships of West Bengal Congress and the CPI(M) had not too long ago sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three meeting seats within the state to cease the march of the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

It was determined that Congress will contest the Kaliaganj seat in North Dinajpur district and Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, whereas the CPIM)-led Left Entrance will contest the Karimpur seat in Nadia district.