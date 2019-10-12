Theft in Delhi and the Victim is P.M Modi’s Niece. Here is What She Lost

In yet another incident that underlines the problematic law and order situation in the national capital New Delhi, two bike-borne assailants made a successful theft from Damayanti Ben Modi, who is P.M Modi’s niece.

The assailants snatched her purse and mobile while she was in an autorickshaw. The purse had about Rs 56000 and some important documents, according to what she told media.

The incident took place just outside the main gate of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines area, which is very close to Delhi C.M’s official residence.

Damayanti Ben Modi’s the daughter of PM Modi’s younger brother.