This Video of Ambulance-Bus Collision is Just Shocking. Watch

Drivers in Kerala are known for being considerate of the approaching Ambulances. They reduce speed, provide ample space for the emergency vehicle and let the patient in need get to his chance of recovering. But there are some who don’t even provide space for Ambulance and one can only wonder if this bus driver is a case in point.

We can see that the bus driver did not stop to let the ambulance go, although the people mover had got a green signal. We are not sure if it was deliberate from the part of the bus driver. The incident happened in Vadakara, Kozhikode. Watch here:

Private vehicles are supposed to give way to emergency services like Fire Engine and Ambulance. According to new traffic rules, violation of this law invites a fine of Rs 1000.