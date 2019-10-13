Bollywood actors praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi plogging at Mamallapuram beach

Bollywood actors come praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cleaning a beach in Tamil Nadu.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video on twitter in which has is seen plogging at Mamallapuram beach in Tamil Nadu.

In the video Narendra Modi is seen collecting the waste as he walked barefoot on the sand, and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, said that it is great activity for staying fit and at the same time keeping the public space clean. He called him ‘best leader’ who is leading with an example.

Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the best leaders are those who lead with an example! Also it is such a great activity to stay fit and at the same time keeping our public places clean. https://t.co/Db0GWvoPtz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 12, 2019

Another Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also praised the act of Narendra Modi. ” Humbled to see our honourable PM @narendramodi ji advocating it selflessly in such a Gandhian manner”, Dutt tweeted.