BSF seizes five Pakistani boats

Five Pakistani fishing boats that crossed the Indian border were seized by the Border Security Force(BSF). The boats were seized from the Harami Nala Creek area in Gujarat. BSF has in last month has seized many Pakistani boats from the area.

The boats were seized by the BSF on Friday at 10.45 pm. The BSF informed that five single engine fitted bats were seized by the force.

” A special operation has been launched in the area and the search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region”, said BSF in a statement.

Harami Nala is a sluggish and shallow water channel. This area is in the Kutch district Gujarat. The water channel is apart of the Sir Creek area.