“Happy to Have Exposed his Real Face” Actress Against Kamal Hassan

Actress Meera Mitun has lashed out at Tamil veteran actor Kamal Hassan for removing her from the movie Agnisirakukal. She alleged that initially it was her who was fixed as the heroine of the film but, eventually Sruthi Hassan, daughter of Kamal Hassan took the role. Meera thinks It was Kamal’s intervention that took the role from her.

“Am removed from the movie and all of ya all know who has been roped in now in my place for the movie @agnisirugugal @NaveenFilmmaker @TSivaAmma (Sic)” she said in a Tweet. “I have works and offers always everywhere nationally and internationally and am doing it in silence but what i pity is oru thamizhanuku tamilnadula vazha vazhi illama panradu ingadan nadukum.Fine ok apart from career why am I disturbed personally everywere ! (Sic)”she added in another Tweet “Am not sad now, I am happy that I was able to expose the real face of Kamal, director and producer T Siva,”she said.

Meanwhile, the director of the film said that initially, it was an actress Shalini Pandey who was fixed for the role and that Shruthi replaced Shalini.

Meera Mitun who is a popular model shot to fame through Big Boss where Kamal Hassan was the presenter. She has acted in a few films too.