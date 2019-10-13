Laboratory assistant arrested for blackmailing girl with her private photos

A Lucknow man working as a pathologist in a lab was arrested by police for blackmailing and threatening a woman with her private photos. He even had the photo of the woman as his Whatsapp DP with the intention of harassing her.

Alambagh, Subinspector of Police said that Dharmendra Kumar and his friends Jitendra and Mukesh-all residents of Telibagh are booked for blackmailing and attacking the modesty of a woman. The woman alleges that Dharmendra Kumar is blackmailing her for the past one year and she pleaded him to delete the private photos in his mobile as her marriage was fixed. Dharmendra inturn called her proposed groom and ill chatted about the victim to break the proposal. After this incident, the woman complained to the Women’s power line and the harassment was paused for a while.

Later the alleged and his friends blocked her way while returning home and threatened not to give consent to any marriage proposal and uploaded her private pictures on to Facebook and changed the DP of his WhatsApp to one of her pictures. Police had detained the eve-teasers and a case is registered.