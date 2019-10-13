Latest NewsHealth & FitnessLife Style

Lisa Haydon shares her ‘baby bump’ photos

Oct 13, 2019, 07:38 am IST
Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon has set internet on fire again over by sharing her hot photos. The actress who is pregnant has now shared her ‘baby bump’ photos.

Lisa shared the picture on her Instagram page. In the photo she can be seen donning a black bikini and seated before a lavishly laden breakfast table. The picture was captioned, “Munching my way through this last trimester. #alwaysfirsttothetable p.s last bump photo I promise… have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit (sic).”

Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017.

