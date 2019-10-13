National airlines Air India facing crisis,Mass resignation of employees

India’s National airlines Air India is facing a two-pronged crisis. The management had rejected the employees’ request for salary increments and promotions for a long time now which is arguably the main reason for the mass resignations. Around 120 Airbus A-320 pilots tendered their resignation after there requests for salary hike were rejected.

The Central governments’ decision to invite more private investments divesting its own shares had a bad effect on roster rolls as more pilots are quitting their jobs now. Air India has a debt exceeding 60,000 crore rupees. As AI on one side losses employees due to funding shortage, the other side affects its operations causing more losses.

“Even we pilots are not able to withdraw our salary on time, our grievances are not answered,” said a disgruntled pilot. The pilots are first enrolled for a very low salary on a contractual basis thereafter there remuneration never changes, with only there contract term renewed.

However, the AI spokesperson rejected the crisis saying “AI operation will not suffer at any cost, due to resignation”