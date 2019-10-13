Latest NewsIndia

NoBraDay WaS Trending on Twitter in India and Here is Why

Oct 13, 2019, 11:07 pm IST


If you are a twitter user, it’s highly likely that you have seen #NoBraDay trending in India. The whole idea of it was to create awareness about breast cancer but the actual subject was lost in the midst of braless photos and the gushing about it.

The online campaign #NoBraDay is believed to have originated in Canada in 2011 when a plastic surgeon started BRA (Breast Reconstruction Awareness) Day. After that, women are encouraged to leave home without wearing a bra on October 13th.

