P.M Modi Sets a New Record on Instagram, Leaves Trump Behind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a popular figure on social media and has set and broken many records. In the latest instance, P.M Modi has set a new Instagram record, as he has become the first world leader to cross 30 million followers on Instagram.

Modi is followed by former US President Barack Obama(24.8 million followers) and US President Donald Trump(14.9 million followers).

PM @narendramodi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram. He is the most followed world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama and the only world leader to reach the 30 million milestones” tweeted Prasar Bharati.

Indian P.M already has over 50 million followers on Twitter.