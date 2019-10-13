P.M Modi’s Plogging on Beach: These Bollywood Veterans Hails Prime Minister’s Exemplary Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went plogging on Mamallapuram beach on Saturday, and the move was largely used by the Liberals and Left sympathizers to target him as they called it a staged drama’. However, Modi was hailed by the Bollywood these Bollywood veterans, as the prime minister’s act left them way too impressed.

“Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the best leaders are those who lead with an example! Also, it is such a great activity to stay fit and at the same time keeping our public places clean.” said Akshay Kumar about Modi’s plogging.

Director Karan Johar also congratulated Modi and said that his act will ensure accountability to public places.

This is the perfect communication Honourable Prime Minister sir! @narendramodi Your initiative will ensure we have accountability to our public places and keep the sanity levels high! A Clean India! A Fit India! That’s the mantra!

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, in a tweet said that this picture(of P.M Modi plogging) will become the symbol of simplicity and honesty in the world.