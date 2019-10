Pakistan will issue 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims. The Pakistan government is providing visas to Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November.

The first batch of Sikh pilgrims will leave for Pakistan in the first week of November by a special train. The pilgrims will proceed to the Wagha railway station from the Atari railway station and then start their pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib. The Sikhs can visit Pakistan till November 8.