Typhoon Hagibis sweeps over Japan accompanied by heavy rain, two dead

Sweeping havoc across Japan on Saturday Typhoon Hagibis disrupted Japanese life, killed two and more than 80 people were injured.

A non-mandatory evacuation order was given to some 7.3 million people as floods hit many parts of the city. Transportation in the archipelago was also affected as several suburban and bullet trains were canceled detecting the severity of the typhoon.

the Japanese Meteorological Agency had issued its high level of emergency alerts which advises people to seek shelter to protect their lives.