Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Indian economy is strong, gives success of recent movies as proof

Union Minister for Law, Justice, and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted there is no slow down in the Indian Economy and gave the successful collection of three Bollywood movies as the proof for his statement.

He termed the NSSO report showcasing the Unemployment rate hitting a record high in the past 45 years as bogus, with Bollywood movies collecting 120 cr rupees on Oct 12, a holiday. He also dismissed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on economic slowdown pointing recession is more pronounced this year in India and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Union ministers assertions and urged him to come out of the film life and should not turn his face from reality.