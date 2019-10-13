Women arrested for dancing with snakes in hand

Two women and a girl and tow others were arrested for dancing in a public event with snakes. The women were arrested by Gujarat Police after a video of girls performing Garba dance with snakes in hand has become viral on social media.

The incident took place in Shil village in Junagadh district in Gujarat on October 6. All of them were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. The court has granted bail to all the accused.

A video of the two women and the girl holding a cobra and two non-venomous snakes while performing garba dance has become viral on the social media. The wildlife department held an inquiry after the video has been took their attention. The department has take case against the organizers of the event, and also to the person who has delivered snakes to the dancers.