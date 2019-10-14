12 dead in cylinder explosion,5-yr-old feared trapped under debris

At least 12 people lost their lives and 16 were injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a gas cylinder blast. The shocking incident took place in Waldipur area in Mau district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

As per police the explosion occurred around 7.30 am when the woman at the house were cooking breakfast. The building was too old and a joint family where living in the house.

#UPDATE Death toll in Mau cylinder blast case rises to 12 https://t.co/dtLp9w8YuK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2019

The rescue team informed that a five-year-old boy and many other were trapped under the debris. The two-storey building was collapsed in the powerful explosion and a adjourning building was also damaged. A leakage in the gas cylinder might have caused the explosion as fer primary investigation.