Commodity Market: Gold price goes up

In the commodity market the price of precious metals, gold and silver has surged up. The price of precious metals has surged because of the heavy demand as festival season is nearing in the country.

In the global market the price of gold was high at $.1490 per ounce. In Indian the price of spot gold of 24 Karat appreciated by Rs.145 to reach at Rs.38,885 per 10 gram. Gold has ended trading at Rs.38,740 per 10 gram on Saturday.

Silver was also trading higher at international market at $.17.57. In India the price of silver was surged by Rs.240 to reach at Rs.46,150 per kilogram. Silver was settled trading on Saturday at Rs.46,270 per kilo.