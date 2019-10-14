Festivals & Events

Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Carrot Kheer

Oct 14, 2019, 05:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

250 g – fresh Carrot
1 litre – fresh low fat Milk
2 small cups – artificial sweetener
7 pcs – Cardamom
10 – Pistachio

How to Make Carrot Kheer for Diabetics

Peel the carrots and grate them. Transfer it to a sauce pan and saute for 5 mins in low flame
Boil 1 litre milk in a milk cooker. Transfer half the milk to the grated carrots in the saucepan.
Cook well in the milk and once soft add the remaining milk to it.
Add the artificial sweetener to the mixture and stir well.
Boil for 10 mins stirring occasionally
Add the powdered cardamom and mix it well.
Garnish it with slivers of pistas.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close