Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Carrot Kheer

Ingredients

250 g – fresh Carrot

1 litre – fresh low fat Milk

2 small cups – artificial sweetener

7 pcs – Cardamom

10 – Pistachio

How to Make Carrot Kheer for Diabetics

Peel the carrots and grate them. Transfer it to a sauce pan and saute for 5 mins in low flame

Boil 1 litre milk in a milk cooker. Transfer half the milk to the grated carrots in the saucepan.

Cook well in the milk and once soft add the remaining milk to it.

Add the artificial sweetener to the mixture and stir well.

Boil for 10 mins stirring occasionally

Add the powdered cardamom and mix it well.

Garnish it with slivers of pistas.