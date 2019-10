Ingredients

6 – Tomatoes

3 tsp – Sugar

1/4 tsp – pepper powder

1/2 tsp – salt

2 cups – water

1 stalk – celery, chopped

1 tsp – Lemon juice

12 – ice cubes, crushed

5 to 6 – Basil leaves

How to Make Cooling Tomato Welcome

Blanch tomatoes in boiling water for 5 min. Remove, peel and blend

Strain, cool and chill well

Just before serving, put all ingredients in a mixie

Blend well and serve in tall glasses