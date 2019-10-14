Forex Market: Rupee rises against dollar

In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has rised against the US dollar. As per the market experts the positive opening of Indian equity market and the developments in the US-China trade war has supported the upward rally of the domestic currency against US currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened trading at 70.83 and then rised upwards to reach at 70.74 registering a rise of 28 paise against the US dollar. On Friday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.02 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against the basket of six currencies rose by 0.09% to 98.38.