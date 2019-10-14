“Goddess Lakshmi doesn’t sit on a palm, bicycle or watch, rather she sits on a lotus”: Claims BJP leader

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that voting for BJP means dropping a nuclear bomb on Pakistan. He said this while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra.

If people press the lotus symbol, it will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan”, said Maurya.

“Goddess Lakshmi doesn’t sit on a palm, bicycle or watch, rather she sits on a lotus. Article 370 was abrogated because of the flower lotus. Lotus is the symbol of development.”, added Maurya, digging at Congress and opposition parties.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra assembly will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place in October 24.