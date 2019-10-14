Guess Who is Going to be Next BCCI President? Cricket Lovers Would Love this Decision

Elections are unlikely to be held at BCCI’s Annual General Meeting on October 23 and India’s favourite cricketer Sourav Ganguly is all set to be the next president of the Indian Cricket Board(BCCI).

Two powerful lobbies-one supported by Anurag Thakur and the other by N Srinivasan had pushed their candidates to be next president, but it looks like al members of BCCI came together in an informal setting at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

It is known that Ganguly was a unanimous choice and would become the next BCCI president while Karnataka’s Brijesh Patel would take over as chairman of the IPL Governing council.