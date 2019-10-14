Haryana CM Khattar’s derogatory words to Sonia Gandhi irks Congress

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s derogatory statements against the Gandhi family and Sonia Gandhi, in particular, had ignited the fury of Congress. Congress on Monday demanded an unconditional apology from him and said Khattar’s statement is a reflection of the continuing attitude of disrespect of BJP against women.

It was on Monday that CM Khattar made the arguably out of line remarks targeting the Gandhi family while commenting on the in party turmoil in Congress.“Pappu announced it and resigned…They started searching with a torch…looking for a non-Gandhi family… After three months, they made Sonia Gandhi the president….They dug up a mountain and what came out was a dead rat…Because they can see nothing beyond Sonia, Rahul and the Gandhi family,” Mr. Khattar said at a rally in Kaithal on Sunday.

Former Lok Sabha member and AIMC president Sushmita Dev lashed out at Khattar saying it is BJP’s current ritual to lower the standards of parliamentary discourse as an attempt to divert the attention from real issues like unemployment and acute economic slowdown.”Khattar’s remarks are a clear reflection of his and BJP’s disrespectful attitude towards women”.

All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) will also protest outside the BJP office here on Monday against Mr. Khattar’s remarks.