Irfan Pathan set to play police officer’s role in Tamil movie

Irfan Pathan is set to make his Kollywood debut in the near future. He will star alongside the Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram which will be the latter’s 58th movie of his career. The film’s director is Ajay Gnanamuthu who was at the helm of two blockbuster movies so far. He directed Demonte Colony (2015) and Immaika Nodigal (2018) and now has signed Vikram for his third film.

The name of the movie is yet to be announced. Though Ajay, in May, revealed its poster which depicted Vikram’s different looks. It is being speculated that the star actor will sport 25 different looks and if the reports turn out to be true, Vikram will create a world record for playing the most number of characters in a movie in the history of cinema.