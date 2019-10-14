JeM training 50 suicide bombers for attack on Kashmir : Report

According to sources, around 50 terrorists are currently under training at the camps, which have cropped up in place of the facilities destroyed by the Indian Air Force in an aerial strike earlier this year.

Indian fighter jets had crossed the border into Pakistan on February 27 to destroy the JeM training camps. The attack had come after a fortnight of deadly Pulwama attack, which had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans on Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14.

The sources now say that JeM, the terrorist organisation which had claimed credit for the Pulwama attack, has re-established its terror camps.The new crop of terrorists are mainly suicide bombers being trained for carrying out attacks in Kashmir and Afghanistan, top sources said.