Life of Kashmiris more important than mobile services , says Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday defended the communication blockade in the valley saying safety of Kashmiris was more important than mobile services which the terrorists use for their activities and mobilisation.

Mobile services in Kashmir were restored on Monday, connecting 40 lakh post-paid subscribers to their families and friends in the country and their neighbourhoods after 72 days but without any internet facilities.

“People used to make noise that there is no telephone. We stopped telephone services because terrorists were using them for their activities, mobilisation and indoctrination,” Mr Malik said.

“For us, the life of a Kashmiri was important and not telephone. People were living without telephones earlier also,” he added.

Asserting that mobile phone services were restored now, he said people can go about their normal lives and claimed that tourists had begun arriving in the valley.

He also ensured that internet services will soon be restored.