Lion unleashed on an electrician for demanding wages

A man has unleashed his pet lion on an electrician for demanding his wages. The incident occurred in Punjab province in Pakistan on September 9.

The Pakistani media reported that although the incident took place on September the complaint was registered only tow days ago.

Mohammed Rafique, an electrician by profession was hired by Ali Riza, a caretaker of a Sada -e-Imam Hussain Hall, religious institution for some work in the hall. But he did not pay him his wages and asked to come later after the work’s completion. But he never paid him.

When Rafiq persisted for his wages Ali Riza get annoyed and unleashed his pet lion on him. The lion has attacked him. But Ali Riza has promised that he will pay for his treatment and Rafiq did not give complaint but as he did not keep his word Rafiq complained to police.

The police has registered an attempt to murder case against Ali Riza.