P.M Modi’s Open Challenge to the Opposition. Check this Out

Ever since the Central Government has abrogated article 370 in Kashmir, the opposition has been in a fix. They cannot condemn the decision completely for there is nationwide support for this move, neither can they openly declare support for the government’s move.

P.M Modi, perhaps realizing this confusion, has given an open challenge to the opposition. While addressing a rally at Jalagaon in north Maharashtra, Modi asked the opposition to make a commitment in their manifesto to undo what the NDA had done in Kashmir.

“But they will not do so, as they know that the people of the country have hailed our decision and will not spare anyone who tries to bring back Article 370. opposition must stop shedding crocodile tears on this,” he said.

“This year, on August 5, our government took an extraordinary decision to nullify Article 370. Our opposition could not even think of this when they were in power. They are now unable to digest our decision” he added. (as quoted by Times of India)