Services to Kerala cancelled by an airliner based in gulf

Oman Air has cancelled many services including to Kerala. Oman Air has informed that many services up to October 31 has been cancelled as the ban imposed by Oman Civil Aviation on Boeing 737 Max planes still exists.

The services from Oman to Hyderabad, Jaipur, Goa, Kozhikode, Colombo, Jeddah, Karachi, Salala, Madina, Kathmandu, Tehran, Doha, Amman, Naorobi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Riyad and Lahore has been suspended.

The Oman Air has informed that the passengers who has booked tickets must contact the Oman Air call center – +96824531111 or check the flight status.

The passengers who has booked tickets will be provided with tickets in another flights or services. The passengers will be provided with alternate or next available flights to their destinations, said Oman Air.