Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s new workout video goes viral : Watch Here

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video where she can be seen donning a grey casual tee and a pair of pink athleisure wear with her hair pulled back in a high ponytail. The video features her stretching backward before she bends down, crawls forward on her yoga mat spread out in the garden and throws up her legs as her instructor aided her in balancing the handstand.

The video was captioned, “I’m always trying to turn things upside down to see if they look any better. Guess what? I look tougher this way!! Life is tough, darlings… but you are tougher, never forget that. I’m trying to do things that were unimaginable for me; weak wrists, torn ligaments, cervical issues… but once you put your mind to anything with discipline and consistency, you will nail even the impossible. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #exercise #handstand #stayhealthy #stayhappy #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #believe #youcandoit (sic).”