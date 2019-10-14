Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices today ended trading in gains. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in greens.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 38,214.47 registering a gain of 87.39 points or 0.23%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 11,329.80 points higher by 24.75 points or 0.22%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, ONGC, Bharati Airtel, Ultra Tech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, JSW Steel and Sun Pharma.

The top losers in the market were Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, L& T, Bajaj Finserve, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, UPL, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.