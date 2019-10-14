Will India be Ever a Hindu Nation? Here is What Asaduddin Owaisi Said

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter on Sunday and said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cannot erase his history in India. He also said that India would never be a Hindu country.

“Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming it ‘Hindu’. It won’t work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism. Bharat Na Kabhi Hindu Rashtra Tha, Na Hai, Na Hi Kabhi Banega Inshallah (India was never a Hindu country, nor is and will never be),” he wrote on Twitter.

Owaisi was retweeting the video of RSS elader where he referred to India as a country of Hindus.