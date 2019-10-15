Commodity Market: Gold price goes up

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged up today. The main reason for the upward rally of the gold was high demand and confusion in the US – China trade war.

In the international market the price of gold was high and was trading at $.1493.30 per ounce. In India the price of yellow metal was appreciated by Rs.5 to Rs.39,105 per 10 gram. Gold has settled trading at Rs.39,100 per 10 gram on Monday.

The price of silver was firm at the global market. Silver was trading at $.17.62 per ounce. The price of silver was slipped down by Rs.91 to Rs.46,809 per kilo. Silver was settled trading at Rs.46,900 per kilo on Monday.