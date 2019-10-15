‘Congress was “tired” and Rahul Gandhi “retired”: says Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra take a dig at former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Referring to Rahul resignation from the post of Congress president Patra said that a ‘retired’ Rahul Gandhi has come to help a ‘tired Congress’. He was referring to a speech done by Rahul on Sunday at Maharashtra.

” Rahul Ji brought the wrong script yesterday. He took out the script from his bag of 2018 and read it out. The same old things. Rahul Gandhi has nothing new to offer. That is why I say the Congress is tired and Rahul retired. After retirement, he was reading the script from the time when he was active” said Patra.