Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cumin potato

Ingredients

1/4 kg – Potatoes

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1 tsp – Coriander seeds

5 – Cloves

1 tsp – Fennel seeds

3 – green Cardamom

3 – whole dry red chillies, broken

2 tbsp – oil

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

How to Make Cumin potato

Wash and wipe the potatoes and cut them into two to four pieces each without peeling.

Dry roast cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, fennel seeds, green cardamoms, and red chillies. Cool and grind coarsely.

Heat oil in a pan, and add the potato pieces and salt.

Stir, cover, and cook on medium heat.

Once the potatoes are cooked, add the freshly ground roasted mixed spices (generously).

Mix well, and cook covered on medium heat for another five minutes.

Open the lid, add lemon juice, and remove from heat.

Mix, cover, and keep aside for at least five minutes.

Serve while it is still hot.