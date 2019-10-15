“For 70 years, the water which belongs to India flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this”: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would not allow India’s water to flow to Pakistan. Prime Minister said this on Tuesday while addressing an election rally in Haryana.

“For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water from flowing into Pakistan and bring to your houses,” said Prime Minister.

He said the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have the rights over the water that is flowing to Pakistan and was not being stopped by earlier Indian governments.

“At a time when the country is hailing the decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, a few Congress leaders were spreading lies in the country and the world about it” , added Prime Minister.