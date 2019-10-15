IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility for heavy rain in next four days in Kerala. The IMD has declared an ‘Yellow Alert’ in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram. There will be heavy rain up to 7 to 11 cm in these districts.

Yesterday highest rain was recorded in Chalakkudy in Thrissur. Chalakkudy received 12.5 cm rain. Ottappalam, Pattambi, and Punalur has received 6 cm rain.

An yellow alert was announced in six districts. But no warning was issued for fisherman.