“Keep the love flowing’: Shah Rukh Khan shares a special selfie as he crossed 39 million followers

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on today thanked all his fans and followers for their love. The ‘King Khan’ thanked his fans as he has crossed 39 million followers on social media .

Shah Rukh Khan has crossed 39 million followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. He shared a special selfie on Twitter.

” Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself Happy…always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all”, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself Happy…always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all… pic.twitter.com/dhyGWKBDsl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2019

Earlier Khan has shared a selfie with Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme and the ‘Aquamen’ star Jason Momoa from Riyadh.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most followed Indian celebrity on all social media platform.