Modinomics’ destroying country’s economy,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government for the state of the economy of the country.The former Congress chief hit out at the Centre over its economic policies, saying “Modinomics” was destroying the country’s economy.

Rahul’s comment also drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which wondered if he will ever learn to be graceful.

Wishing Banerjee for winning the coveted honour, the Congress leader said the economist had helped conceptualise Nyay, a minimum income guarantee scheme that was promised by the Congress in the Lok Sabha election.

“Abhijit helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy. Instead, we now have Modinomics, that’s destroying the economy and boosting poverty,” Rahul said in a tweet.