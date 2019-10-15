Money Laundering:Judicial custody of Congress leader extended

The Judicial custody of senior Congress leader D.K.Shivakumar was extended to October 25 by court in Delhi on money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier on October 1 the court has extended the former Karnataka minister’s judicial custody till October. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Shivakumar on September 3. He was sent to judicial custody by court on September 17.

Delhi Court extends judicial custody of Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar till October 25, in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (file pic) pic.twitter.com/5v8yq6DGGt — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

A money laundering case registered by the ED in September last year. The case was registered on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.

Earlier on Monday the Enforcement Directorate has summoned the mother and wife of D.K.Shivakumar for an enquiry in relation with the money laundering case against him.