Latest NewsIndia

Money Laundering:Judicial custody of Congress leader extended

Oct 15, 2019, 02:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Judicial custody of senior Congress leader D.K.Shivakumar was extended to October 25 by court in Delhi on money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier on October 1 the court has extended the former Karnataka minister’s judicial custody till October. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Shivakumar on September 3. He was sent to judicial custody by court on September 17.

A money laundering case registered by the ED in September last year. The case was registered on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.

Earlier on Monday the Enforcement Directorate has summoned the mother and wife of D.K.Shivakumar for an enquiry in relation with the money laundering case against him.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close