“More Rahul Gandhi speaks, the votes of the BJP will keep rising,” says Chief Minister

Only a few days are left to assembly elections in Maharashtra. Both ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and opposition Congress-NCP alliance has intensified election campaign in the state.

Now taking a dig at Congress, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the speeches of former Congress Rahul Gandhi will help BJP to increase their vote.

” More Rahul Gandhi speaks, the votes of the BJP-Sena will keep rising” said Fadnavis.

” The Congress had won 42 seats in 2014 state assembly elections in Maharashtra. Knowing well that his party will not win more than 24 seats this time, Rahul was unwilling to campaign and instead had gone abroad. Congress leaders Salman Khurshid recently said that party leaders ran away at the time putting up a fight. Now Gandhi has come and spoken the same old things” he added.