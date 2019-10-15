P.M Modi All Set to Bring Back this From Pakistan to Indian Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that the Centre will stop water flowing to Pakistan and redirect it to Haryana farmers, to whom it rightfully belongs.

“For 70 years, water that belonged to Haryana’s farmers and to us flowed to Pakistan, but we will stop that. I have already started working on it. The water belongs to India and farmers of Haryana…That is why Modi is fighting this for you,” said Prime Minister at a rally in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri(as quoted by a leading National Media).

P.M Modi also said that the abrogation of article 370 will help the Kashmir region develop faster.