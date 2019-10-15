Realme X2 Pro launched ; Price and Features

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, has been launched in China. As expected, the smartphone brings flagship specifications in the mid-range price segment. With Realme X2 Pro, Realme is taking on Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro with newer and updated hardware. Ahead of its launch in China, Realme had already confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India in December.

Realme X2 Pro is being launched in three different storage variants and there is also a special edition. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 2,599 (around Rs 25,990). The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for RMB 2,799 (around Rs 27,990). There is also a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage available for RMB 3,199 (around Rs 31,990). The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for RMB 3,299 (around Rs 32,990).

It features quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other features include an updated in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be faster than its predecessor.