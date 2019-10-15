Latest NewsIndia

Woman killed in shelling by Pakistan

Oct 15, 2019, 05:28 pm IST
A woman aged 24 was killed in the shelling by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. Shameema Akhtar was killed on Tuesday in the Pakistani shelling in the Shahpur sector, Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Many homes has been damaged in the Pakistan shelling and four buffaloes of villagers were also perished. Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by resorting to small-arms firing and mortar shelling around 9.30 am. The Indian Army retaliated.

This is the third causality in Pakistani ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in the past four days. Earlier two army jawans were martyred in two separate incidents on Friday and Sunday.

