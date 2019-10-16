Latest NewsIndia

6-Year-old girl dies of heart attack during assembly prayer at school

Oct 16, 2019, 04:09 pm IST
A six-year-old girl fell after suffering a heart attack during morning assembly prayer at school and died. The incident took place at Shiksha Niketan school in the Telco area of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Tuesday. The deceased student was identified as Vaishnavi Jha.

Teachers said that Vaishnavi was normal when she arrived in school on Tuesday. She was standing in the assembly line when she suddenly fell on the floor. Teachers rushed her to Tata Motors Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

