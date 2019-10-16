Alia Bhatt to star in Bhansali’s next

Alia Bhatt will play the female lead in the next film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film titled as “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The film will be released on September 11, 2020.

The film will be produced jointly by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.

Earlier a month ago the actress has revelaed that she would be working with the celebrated filmmaker “very soon”.

“In-shaa-allah”, starring Alia and Salman Khan and to be directed by Bhansali was shelved in August.