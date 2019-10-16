Ayodhya Land Dispute: Supreme Court reserves order

The hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case has been concluded in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The apex court has reserved the judgement.

A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer has heard for 40 days the arguments of the Hindu and the Muslim sides.

The bench has also granted three more days to all parties to file written notes on moulding of relief or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.