“Doorbell Not Working, Please Chant Modi Modi” Check Out BJP’s Innovative Campaign Method

People in a Muslim locality in Ambala, Haryana are trying an out of the box thinking in their campaign for BJP as they pasted posters outside their home that says ” Doorbell not working, to get the door opened, please shout Modi-Modi”. The poster is in Hindi.

People living in the area said that as candidates and their representatives come seeking votes, only those who can chant Modi-Modi can have the door opened.

Women in the Muslim community in the area are extremely thankful to Modi for his decision to abolish Triple talaq, as many of the women they knew were victims of it.

On the other hand, others in the area said that they have put up the posters because their vote will be for Narendra Modi only.