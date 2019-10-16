Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty rises for fourth straight session

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. The domestic benchmark has ended in green for the fourth straight session.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 38,598.99 registering a gain of 92.90 points or 0.24%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 11,464 registering a profit of 35.70 points or 0.31%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Yes bank, HDFC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Service, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Zee Entertainments, Grasim industries, Wipro, Nestle India, and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Asian Paints, NTPC, ITC, PowerGrid, SBI, Hindalco, and Tata motors.